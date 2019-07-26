Here’s all you need to know about Boris Johnson’s India connect

Much has been spoken about United Kingdom’s new Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s India connect, which transcends beyond bilateral ties and the number of Indian-origin ministers in his Cabinet.

The flamboyant Brexiteer’s estranged wife was part Indian, making “India’s son-in-law” related to tall personalities such as writer Khushwant Singh, and Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and his daughter Sara Ali Khan. A common connect has reportedly been traced back to a “rogue” temple elephant in Kerala too.

The Conservative leader and former foreign minister beat foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt by more than 45,000 votes to succeed Theresa May as the new Prime Minister of UK.

Johnson's estranged wife Marina Wheeler, who was married to him for 25 years, was born to an Indian. Her mother Dip Singh was a Sikh, who was married briefly to Khushwant Singh’s younger brother Daljit Singh before she tied the knot with British journalist Sir Charles Wheeler. The two had two daughters, one of whom was Marina.

Dip's elder sister Amarjit had also married into the same family, tying the knot with Khushwant Singh’s elder brother Bhagwant Singh.

The desi connect doesn’t end here.

Bhagwant Singh’s niece is Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s former wife and actor Amrita Singh. Saif and Amrita have a daughter together – Sara Ali Khan.

Moving to the temple elephant now. Johnson had visited Kerala in 2003 to attend a wedding, where he was attacked by a temple elephant named Gopalan, reported News18. This incident reportedly took place at the wedding of Bhagwant Singh’s grandson.

The whole relation jigsaw was explained simply by Twitter user and author Naomi Datta. She wrote: "Boris Johnson's MIL was married to Khushwant Singh's youngest brother. Her sister married KS's eldest brother. The MIL married someone else then & had two daughters - one of who, Marina married Boris."