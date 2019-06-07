Here are our five top picks if you're looking for a triple-camera smartphone under Rs 20,000

Vivo V15 | Rs 19, 990 | The Vivo V15 features a 12-megapixel main sensor with f/1.78 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and the last 5-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture. The pop-up selfie camera on the front of this device houses a 32-megapixel f/2.2 aperture sensor. The Vivo V15 Pro was an absolute delight in terms of camera performance, and the V15 won’t disappoint. While performance may slump, you can still bet on camera quality.