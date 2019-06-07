Here are our five top picks if you're looking for a triple-camera smartphone under Rs 20,000

Looking for a triple-camera phone within a budget of Rs 20,000? Here are the best picks from our Technology desk Carlsen Martin 1/5 Vivo V15 | Rs 19, 990 | The Vivo V15 features a 12-megapixel main sensor with f/1.78 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and the last 5-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture. The pop-up selfie camera on the front of this device houses a 32-megapixel f/2.2 aperture sensor. The Vivo V15 Pro was an absolute delight in terms of camera performance, and the V15 won’t disappoint. While performance may slump, you can still bet on camera quality. 2/5 Samsung Galaxy A50 | Rs 18,490 | The Galaxy A50 is Samsung’s best handset under Rs 20,000. The A50 packs a 25-megapixel sensor with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. Upfront, the A50 features a 25-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. The Galaxy A50 offers a fantastic screen, big battery, ultrasonic sensor, three cameras, and a near-premium design at an affordable price. 3/5 Huawei P30 Lite | Rs 19,490 | The Huawei P30 Lite offers the same captivating design as the P30 Pro. The P30 Lite sports a 24-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and 2-megapixel depth sensor, both featuring f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the P30 Lite houses a 32-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture in the tear-drop notch. The P30 Lite offers excellent camera performance in a budget package. 4/5 Vivo Y17 | Rs 15,990 | The Vivo Y17 features a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel super-wide shooter with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The Y17 also sports a 20-megapixel front camera. The Y17 maybe the cheapest phone on our list, but the phone doesn’t really have a lot going for it. The triple camera experience on the Y17 is unimpressive. 5/5 Galaxy M40 | Estimated Price Rs 20,000 | Much-like its predecessor (The Galaxy M30), the Galaxy M40 also features a triple rear camera setup. We may likely see a 32-megapixel primary sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and 5-megapixel depth sensor. For those who can’t wait for the Galaxy M40, the M30 also offers a triple camera setup, but its competitive price does come with a few compromises. First Published on Jun 7, 2019 10:38 am