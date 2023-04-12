Hema Malini takes Mumbai Metro, auto to beat traffic

Actor Hema Malini left her security staff and other commuters amazed when she ditched her car to travel by the Mumbai Metro, and then took an autorickshaw to her house.

In a series of Twitter posts shared yesterday, Hema Malini revealed that she travelled from Dahisar to Juhu via the Mumbai Metro to beat the city’s notorious traffic jams. She said the journey via metro took half-an-hour, as opposed to the two hours it took her to reach Dahisar by car.

“Drove 2 hours to reach Dahisar by car, so tiring! In the eve decided I would try the metro, and OMG! What a joy it was!” she wrote, sharing pictures that show her at the station and posing for pictures with fans.

In another video, surprised commuters were seen approaching the veteran actor to take selfies with her inside the train. Malini happily posed with all the commuters who wanted a picture with her.

Once she got off at DN Nagar Metro Station, Malini took an autorickshaw to her house. “Landed by auto at my house & the dazed security could not believe their eyes! All in all, a wonderful, pleasurable experience for me!” she wrote.



Instances of celebrities taking public transport are rare enough that they make the news, but not completely unheard of. For the promotion of his film Raees, Shah Rukh Khan travelled by train from Mumbai to Delhi in 2017. A year before that, it was Sanjay Dutt who hopped onto an autorickshaw to go back home after a night-out in Mumbai.

Moneycontrol News