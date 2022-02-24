Helpline numbers, embassy details for Indians in Ukraine. Details here

The 24x7 control room set by MEA in New Delhi. (Image credit: @MEAIndia/Twitter)

Amid the ongoing Russian military operation on Ukraine, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday released a list of helpline numbers to help Indians in the country.

"In view of the prevailing situation in Ukraine, a Control Room has been set up at the Ministry of External Affairs to provide information and assistance," tweeted MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

The helpline numbers are:1800118797 (Toll free)+91-11-23012113+91-11-23014104

+91-11-23017905

The MEA can also be contacted via fax on +91-11-23088124 and email at situationroom@mea.gov.in.

In addition, the Indian embassy in Kyiv has set up 24x7 emergency helpline numbers:+380 997300428

+380 997300483

They can also be reached at cons1.kyiv@mea.gov.in.

The Indian embassy in Kyiv has also issued an important advisory to all Indians living in Ukraine. “The present situation in Ukraine is highly uncertain. Please maintain calm and remain safe wherever you are, be it in your homes, hostels, accommodations or in transit,” the advisory said.



IMPORTANT ADVISORY TO ALL INDIAN NATIONALS IN UKRAINE AS ON 24 FEBRUARY 2022.@MEAINDIA @PIB @DDNEWS pic.twitter.com/e1i1lMuZ1J

— India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) February 24, 2022

“All those who are travelling to Kyiv, including those travelling from western parts of Kyiv, are advised to return to their respective cities temporarily, especially towards safer places along the western bordering countries,” it said, adding that further advisories would be issued for any updates.