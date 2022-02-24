English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon. Rs.999/- exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Helpline numbers, embassy details for Indians in Ukraine. Details here

    "In view of the prevailing situation in Ukraine, a Control Room has been set up at the Ministry of External Affairs to provide information and assistance," tweeted MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 24, 2022 / 02:24 PM IST
    The 24x7 control room set by MEA in New Delhi. (Image credit: @MEAIndia/Twitter)

    The 24x7 control room set by MEA in New Delhi. (Image credit: @MEAIndia/Twitter)


    Amid the ongoing Russian military operation on Ukraine, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday released a list of helpline numbers to help Indians in the country.

    "In view of the prevailing situation in Ukraine, a Control Room has been set up at the Ministry of External Affairs to provide information and assistance," tweeted MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

    The helpline numbers are:
    1800118797 (Toll free)
    +91-11-23012113
    +91-11-23014104

    +91-11-23017905

    The MEA can also be contacted via fax on +91-11-23088124 and email at situationroom@mea.gov.in.

    In addition, the Indian embassy in Kyiv has set up 24x7 emergency helpline numbers:
    +380 997300428

    +380 997300483

    Close

    Related stories

    They can also be reached at cons1.kyiv@mea.gov.in.

    The Indian embassy in Kyiv has also issued an important advisory to all Indians living in Ukraine. “The present situation in Ukraine is highly uncertain. Please maintain calm and remain safe wherever you are, be it in your homes, hostels, accommodations or in transit,” the advisory said.

    “All those who are travelling to Kyiv, including those travelling from western parts of Kyiv, are advised to return to their respective cities temporarily, especially towards safer places along the western bordering countries,” it said, adding that further advisories would be issued for any updates.

    Hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin started the military operation, Russian defence ministry announced that it had neutralised Ukrainian military airbases and air defence systems. "Military infrastructure at Ukrainian army air bases has been rendered out of action," the defence ministry said in a statement carried by news agencies, which added that Kyiv's air defence systems were "eliminated".
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Indian Embassy #indians in ukraine #Kyiv #MEA #Russia #Russia Ukraine crisis #Ukraine
    first published: Feb 24, 2022 02:04 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.