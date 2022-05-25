 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Helmets made compulsory for pillion riders in Mumbai

PTI
May 25, 2022 / 03:07 PM IST

The Mumbai traffic police on Wednesday issued a notification making helmets mandatory for pillion riders as well

Pillion riders found without a helmet will be fined in Mumbai (Representative Image)

The Mumbai traffic police on Wednesday issued a notification making helmets mandatory for pillion riders as well and warned of action against those who violate the rule. The rule will come into effect after 15 days, following which the traffic authorities will start taking action against violators, an official said.

As per the notification, the traffic police have found that most two-wheeler riders in the city do not wear helmets and violate traffic norms. At present, the traffic police impose a fine of Rs 500 on helmet-less riders or suspend their licenses.

After 15 days, the same penalty will be imposed on pillion riders found without helmets, the official said.

Mumbai traffic police announced it would start implementing the rule after 15 days. On Twitter, the police urged pillion riders to wear helmets, citing the Motor Vehicles Act.

“Persons riding a 2-wheeler i.e both the rider and pillion are hereby urged to wear a helmet,” Mumbai Traffic Police tweeted. “As per MVA, action will be taken in case of violation of this rule for pillion rider as well. We will start implementing after 15 days from now.”

TAGS: #helmet #mumbai #Mumbai Traffic Police
first published: May 25, 2022 03:01 pm
