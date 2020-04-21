App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2020 10:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hello! This is... | Crude crash: Is the worst behind us?

Roberto Bocca, Head - Energy & Materials, World Economic Forum, shares his insight on what does this historic crude price crash mean for the world economy

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, has marred the global economy and capital markets alike. And just when you begin to think that nothing would surprise you anymore, you wake up to another rude shock.

April 19 was the turn of a crude shock, quite literally. What does this historic crude price crash mean for the world economy and how do consumer nations stand to gain?

Will the crude crash repeat itself when the June contracts get due for realisation?

Is there a need for greater convergence of upstream and downstream operations than ever before to mitigate the risks arising out of oversupply?

Watch Network 18's Kartik Malhotra in conversation with the Energy Industry Head of World Economic Forum - Roberto Bocca joining in from Geneva, Switzerland for this exclusive webcast.

To track all live updates from the coronavirus pandemic, click here

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here

First Published on Apr 21, 2020 10:18 pm

tags #brent #Business #Commodities #Market news #video

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.