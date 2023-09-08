Helicopter spotted on Bengaluru road, brings traffic to a halt

The helicopter was spotted near the HAL offices in East Bengaluru. (Representational Image).

Bengaluru residents encounter startling experiences on a daily basis which leaves them either amused or shocked. In another such incident, a user shared on X (formerly Twitter) a photo of a helicopter on a Bengaluru road, which brought the traffic to a standstill.

As per the photo, the helicopter had landed on a road near the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited offices, located in the eastern part of the city.



In the photo, the helicopter, painted in cream and blue colour, could be seen on the road even as bike riders and autorickshaws look on.

Some users were left in splits after seeing a helicopter on the street.

"Told my boss today a bird was crossing the road so I got late today," one user wrote.

"I won't mind the traffic if this beast is in front of me," another user wrote.

This is only one of many recent incidents in which Bengaluru residents have been left confused and in splits over something they had seen or experienced in the city.

Recently, a commuter in the city shared how he found an autorickshaw driver who requested passengers to tag his Instagram account if they posted about taking a ride on his vehicle.

In another incident, a man shared how he was surprised to get a Royal Enfield to pick him up after he had booked a Rapido ride.

