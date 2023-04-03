 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Heatwave wrap: Yellow alert issued for Uttarakhand; Violent storm kills at least 20 people in US

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 06:47 PM IST

Additionally, isolated hailstorms are very likely over Uttarakhand on April 3 and 4, over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana on Monday, the IMD said.

A violent storm with heavy rains ripped through Southern and Midwestern sections of the United States on April 1, leaving at least 22 dead and scores injured, according to officials and media reports.

Here are the top weather-related stories in today's heatwave wrap:

India should expect, and prepare for, unexpected weather

Unexpected weather conditions since February have taken meteorologists by surprise and caused much concern in the farm sector. It began with the early onset of extreme heat in February particularly across India’s west coast, making it the warmest February in 122 years. Then early pre-monsoon showers set in over most parts of the country in March when spring was expected.