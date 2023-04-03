Heatwave wrap: Yellow alert issued for Uttarakhand; Violent storm kills at least 20 people in US

A violent storm with heavy rains ripped through Southern and Midwestern sections of the United States on April 1, leaving at least 22 dead and scores injured, according to officials and media reports.

India should expect, and prepare for, unexpected weather

Unexpected weather conditions since February have taken meteorologists by surprise and caused much concern in the farm sector. It began with the early onset of extreme heat in February particularly across India’s west coast, making it the warmest February in 122 years. Then early pre-monsoon showers set in over most parts of the country in March when spring was expected.

Rainfall activity likely to decrease over Northwest India after April 3 Rainfall activity is predicted over several parts of India over the coming few days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Rainfall and thunderstorms with hailstorm activity is likely over northwest India on April 3. However, the intensity of rainfall will decrease thereafter.

Meanwhile, a Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over east Iran and the neighbourhood in middle tropospheric levels.

In Illinois, three people were killed in Crawford County after the collapse of a residential structure, the state Emergency Management Agency said. The National Weather Service on April 1 warned of thunderstorms moving across the eastern third of the United States, likely resulting in power outages. The turbulent weather occurred a week after a swarm of thunderstorms unleashed a deadly tornado that devastated the Mississippi town of Rolling Fork in US.

