Heatwave wrap: Mumbai's unseasonal rains cools weather; Sydney through worst heatwave in 165 years

Moneycontrol News
Mar 21, 2023 / 08:25 PM IST

Apart from Mumbai, rainfall was also recorded in Delhi and some pockets of northwestern India on March 21.

Mumbai, suburbs woke up to intense rainfall (Image: VinodShigvan_/Twitter)

An intense spell of unseasonal rainfall lashed across Mumbai and adjoining regions in the early hours of March 21, which ended up providing respite to the residents from the scorching heat. The city, along with parts of Maharashtra, was facing heatwave-like conditions earlier this month.

Here are the top weather-related stories in today's heatwave wrap:

Unseasonal rains lash Mumbai, Delhi, and parts of Northwestern India

The country's top two cities - Mumbai and Delhi - and some pockets in northwestern India, recorded rainfall on March 21. The maximum downpour was reported in Mumbai, where the civic body said there was 20-25 mm of rain between 7 am and 8 am.