    Heatwave in Delhi: IMD predicts maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius

    PTI
    May 13, 2023 / 11:02 AM IST
    Delhi (AFP)

    The IMD has predicted a heatwave in Delhi today

    Delhi on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal for the period, the India Meteorological Department said.

    The weather office has predicted a heat wave during the day and a maximum temperature of around 43 degrees Celsius.

    The relative humidity was recorded at 57 per cent at 8.30 am.

    Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'poor' category with a reading of 219 around 8 am, Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

    An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

