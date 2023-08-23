Heath Streak is 'very much alive': Ex teammate shares Zimbabwe cricket legend's WhatsApp message

Heath Streak has served as the bowling coach for Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Lions in the IPL.
Heath Streak, former Zimbabwe captain, is “very much alive”, said his former team mate Henry Olonga, deleting a post claiming the legendary cricketer had died. “I can confirm that rumours of the demise of Heath Streak have been greatly exaggerated. I just heard from him. The third umpire has called him back. He is very much alive folks,” Olonga said on X, formerly known as Twitter. Streak, 49, is undergoing treatment for cancer.
Here are 10 things to know about Heath Streak:
(With inputs from Reuters)
- Heath Streak holds the record for most test wickets by a Zimbabwean player.
- He was appointed as Zimbabwe captain in 2000 for both test and ODI (one-day international) formats.
- During his test career (1993-2005), he secured 216 wickets and contributed 1,990 runs in 65 matches.
- He actively participated in 189 one-day internationals, achieving 2,943 runs and 239 wickets.
- Following his retirement, Streak assumed roles as Bangladesh's coach and the bowling coach for the Kolkata Knight Riders of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
- Streak also served as the bowling coach for the now-defunct Gujarat Lions IPL franchise in 2016 and 2017.
- In 2021, Streak received an eight-year suspension from cricket after admitting to violating the International Cricket Council's anti-corruption regulations.
- He accepted "full responsibility" for his transgressions, although he denied any role in match-fixing.
- Born in March 1974 in Bulawayo, Matabeleland, Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe), Streak’s father, Denis, was also a cricketer.
- He is married to Nadine Streak. The couple has a son.
