Heath Streak is 'very much alive': Ex teammate shares Zimbabwe cricket legend's WhatsApp message

Heath Streak has served as the bowling coach for Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Lions in the IPL.

Heath Streak, former Zimbabwe captain, is “very much alive”, said his former team mate Henry Olonga, deleting a post claiming the legendary cricketer had died. “I can confirm that rumours of the demise of Heath Streak have been greatly exaggerated. I just heard from him. The third umpire has called him back. He is very much alive folks,” Olonga said on X, formerly known as Twitter. Streak, 49, is undergoing treatment for cancer.



I can confirm that rumours of the demise of Heath Streak have been greatly exaggerated. I just heard from him. The third umpire has called him back. He is very much alive folks. pic.twitter.com/LQs6bcjWSB

— Henry Olonga (@henryolonga) August 23, 2023

Here are 10 things to know about Heath Streak:

