World Cancer Day 2023: 5 celebrities who battled cancer

World Cancer Day is observed on February 4 each year to create awareness about cancer -- the second leading cause of deaths around the world. Every year, 10 million people die due to cancer globally. Experts say at least one third cancer-related deaths can be prevented through routine screenings and timely detection and treatment.

World Cancer Day 2023 is being observed with the slogan "close the care gap" -- a call for equitable access to cancer care.

Over the years, public figures have helped the cause by opening up about their treatment journeys and setting up charitable foundations. Here is a look 5 celebrities who battled cancer:

Yuvraj Singh

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2011, shortly after India's World Cup feat. It was detected early and Singh flew to the United States to receive treatment. "It's only once I accepted cancer that I could beat it," Singh told his fans. "When life knocks down you have a choice -- to get up." After his recovery, Singh set up the YouWeCan foundation for cancer control.

US sets stricter guidelines for lead in baby food. Where does India stand?

Budget 2023: Medical device makers seek GST cut to battle imports from China, US Yuvraj Singh. Irrfan Khan Actor Irrfan Khan battle neuroendocrine cancer -- a very rare form of cancer -- for two years before his death in April, 2020. “The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about," the critically-acclaimed star of films like Piku, Haider and The Life of Pi had told his fans during his cancer battle. "Learning that I have been diagnosed with Neuroendocrine Tumour as of now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope." Irrfan Khan. Rishi Kapoor Veteran actor, Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, 2020, following a long battle with Leukemia. He was diagnosed with the disease in 2018 and was treated in the US for about a year. Rishi Kapoor. Chadwick Boseman The 43-year-old Black Panther star died of cancer on August 28, 2020, at his home in Los Angeles. Boseman had been diagnosed with colon cancer in 2017 but never made the information public. His film Black Panther was a landmark piece -- the first major superhero movie with an African protagonist. Chadwick Boseman. Manisha Koirala Actor Manisha Koirala battled ovarian cancer for years, having being first diagnosed in 2012. Manisha Koirala During her treatment, she sent out supportive messages to others battling the disease "I want to wish everyone who is going through this arduous journey of cancer treatment, a lot of love and success," Koirala said.