English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

    World Cancer Day 2023: 5 celebrities who battled cancer

    World Cancer Day 2023 is being observed with the theme "close the care gap" -- a call for equitable access to cancer treatments.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    February 04, 2023 / 08:59 AM IST
    A look at celebrities who opened about their cancer treatments and set up foundations to help the cause.

    A look at celebrities who opened about their cancer treatments and set up foundations to help the cause.

    World Cancer Day is observed on February 4 each year to create awareness about cancer -- the second leading cause of deaths around the world. Every year, 10 million people die due to cancer globally. Experts say at least one third cancer-related deaths can be prevented through routine screenings and timely detection and treatment.

    World Cancer Day 2023 is being observed with the slogan "close the care gap" -- a call for equitable access to cancer care.

    Over the years, public figures have helped the cause by opening up about their treatment journeys and setting up charitable foundations. Here is a look 5 celebrities who battled cancer:

    Yuvraj Singh 