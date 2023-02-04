 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Will bring new treatment options in prostate, breast and renal cancers, says Glenmark’s Alok Malik

Ayushman Kumar
Feb 04, 2023 / 02:27 PM IST

On World Cancer Day, Alok Malik, Head of India formulations business, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, tells Moneycontrol that the company is committed to improving access to quality cancer care

Alok Malik, EVP and Business Head - India Formulations, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Cancer cases in India are projected to rise 12.8 percent by 2025 from 13.9 lakh in 2020, the latest National Cancer Registry Programme data shows. As cancer cases rise, pharma companies are working to augment innovation in their oncology portfolio.

Recently, Mumbai-based Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launched a drug for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced nausea under an exclusive licensing agreement with Swiss firm Helsinn.

In an interview to Moneycontrol on World Cancer Day on February 4, Alok Malik, Head of India formulations business at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, said the company is expanding its oncology portfolio to cater to the growing demand in India. Edited excerpts:

What is Glenmark doing in the oncology portfolio in India?