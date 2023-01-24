WHO calls for urgent action after more than 300 fatalities due to contaminated cough syrups

At least seven countries have reported incidents of confirmed or suspected contamination of over-the-counter cough syrups for children with more than 300 fatalities in three of these countries, WHO said in a statement.

The global body has asked stakeholders in the medical supply chain to take immediate and coordinated action to prevent, detect and respond to incidents of substandard and falsified medical products.

it said that global medical alerts were issued after three incidents in Gambia, Indonesia and Uzbekistan and circulated to all 194 member states for action on detection and removal of contaminated products.

It has called on all three - regulators, manufacturers and distributors to be more vigilant towards substandard medicines.

WHO calls on regulators and governments to "detect and remove from circulation in their respective markets any substandard medical products that have been identified in the WHO medical alerts referred to above as potential causes of deaths and disease". For manufacturers, the WHO said that the purchases should be from bona fide suppliers and there should be comprehensive testing upon receipt of supplies. It has asked the distributors to be watchful of signs of falsification and physical condition of medicines.

Moneycontrol News