    WHO calls for urgent action after more than 300 fatalities due to contaminated cough syrups

    The WHO has called on all three - regulators, manufacturers and distributors to be more vigilant towards substandard medicines.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 24, 2023 / 08:21 AM IST
    (Representative Image)

    At least seven countries have reported incidents of confirmed or suspected contamination of over-the-counter cough syrups for children with more than 300 fatalities in three of these countries, WHO said in a statement.

    The global body has asked stakeholders in the medical supply chain to take immediate and coordinated action to prevent, detect and respond to incidents of substandard and falsified medical products.

    it said that global medical alerts were issued after three incidents in Gambia, Indonesia and Uzbekistan and circulated to all 194 member states for action on detection and removal of contaminated products.

    It has called on all three - regulators, manufacturers and distributors to be more vigilant towards substandard medicines.