 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsHealth

WHO calls for intensified whole-of-government approach to end tuberculosis

PTI
Mar 24, 2023 / 03:23 PM IST

It also highlighted the urgent need for strengthening high-level leadership and investments and accelerating the uptake of innovations and new recommendations of the world health body.

Representative image Ctsy: Reuters

On World TB Day, WHO Friday called for an intensified whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach to end the disease globally.

It also highlighted the urgent need for strengthening high-level leadership and investments and accelerating the uptake of innovations and new recommendations of the world health body.

Globally, the COVID-19 pandemic has not just stalled but reversed years of progress towards ending tuberculosis, said WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh.

In 2021, the estimated burden of new and relapse tuberculosis cases globally was 10.6 million, a half-a-million increase from 2020. Mortality from TB and TB-HIV infection stood at 1.6 million, an increase of around 200,000 from pre-COVID-19 levels, she said.