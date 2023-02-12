 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsHealth

USFDA issues CRL for Bevacizumab license application moved by Viatris: Biocon

PTI
Feb 12, 2023 / 08:46 PM IST

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) issues a CRL to convey to a company that its initial review of an application is complete and it cannot approve the application in its present form.

Biocon

Biotechnology firm Biocon on Sunday said the US health regulator has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for the biologics licence application filed for Bevacizumab by its partner Viatris.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) issues a CRL to convey to a company that its initial review of an application is complete and it cannot approve the application in its present form.

"The USFDA has issued a CRL for the Biologics License Application (BLA) for Bevacizumab filed by our partner Viatris (Mylan)," a company spokesperson said in a regulatory filing.

The CRL informs the need for a satisfactory resolution of the observations made during the facility inspection conducted in August 2022, it added.