    USFDA issues CRL for Bevacizumab license application moved by Viatris: Biocon

    PTI
    February 12, 2023 / 08:46 PM IST
    Biotechnology firm Biocon on Sunday said the US health regulator has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for the biologics licence application filed for Bevacizumab by its partner Viatris.

    The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) issues a CRL to convey to a company that its initial review of an application is complete and it cannot approve the application in its present form.

    "The USFDA has issued a CRL for the Biologics License Application (BLA) for Bevacizumab filed by our partner Viatris (Mylan)," a company spokesperson said in a regulatory filing.

    The CRL informs the need for a satisfactory resolution of the observations made during the facility inspection conducted in August 2022, it added.