Woman delivers rare ‘MoMo twins’. What that means

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 25, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST

Just over a year after having twin boys, this teacher gave birth to two baby girls -- who are the rarest kind of twins in the US.

Britney Alba with her twin baby girls. (Image credit: Britney Alba/University of Alabama)

A woman in the US gave birth to a rare set of twins -- who make up less than 1 percent of babies born in the country.

Britney Alba, a school teacher from Alabama, delivered monoamniotic-monochorionic (MoMo) twins in October, 2022.  In fetal stages, MoMo twins share the same placenta, amniotic sac and fluid. Births can be fraught with complications.

What makes Alba's story even more extraordinary is that the babies were the second pair of twins she birthed in a little over a year.

The woman was admitted to the University of Alabama's Maternal-Fetal Medicine division, that specialises in high-risk pregnancies, when she was 25 weeks pregnant. She received round-the-clock care.