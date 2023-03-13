 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Three years after COVID-19 shut down the world, we still don't know its origins. Here is what we know so far

Malvika Sundaresan
Mar 13, 2023 / 06:08 PM IST

Three years and 7 million deaths later, the question of how the pandemic began is still a mystery.

Representative image.

The US Energy Department has concluded with "moderate confidence" that the COVID-19 pandemic is most likely the result of a laboratory leak, according to a recent report based on fresh intelligence.

This has rekindled an ongoing debate over research safety: the natural origin vs the lab leak.

The report highlighted how different parts of the intelligence community arrived at the conclusions about the pandemic's origin.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) previously came to the conclusion that the pandemic was likely the result of a mistake at a Chinese laboratory ― the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV).

