Three years after COVID-19 shut down the world, we still don't know its origins. Here is what we know so far

The US Energy Department has concluded with "moderate confidence" that the COVID-19 pandemic is most likely the result of a laboratory leak, according to a recent report based on fresh intelligence.

This has rekindled an ongoing debate over research safety: the natural origin vs the lab leak.

The report highlighted how different parts of the intelligence community arrived at the conclusions about the pandemic's origin.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) previously came to the conclusion that the pandemic was likely the result of a mistake at a Chinese laboratory ― the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV).

The Energy Department, which was previously undecided on how the virus emerged, has now joined the FBI in endorsing the lab leak theory.

However, four other US agencies and the National Intelligence Council have also concluded "with low confidence" that COVID-19 originated through natural transmission from an infected animal. Meanwhile, since the animal that brought about the infection has not been identified, two other agencies have not been able to conclude on the origin of the virus.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, US officials declined to give details on the fresh intelligence and analysis that led the Energy Department to change its position. They added that while the Energy Department and the FBI each say an unintended lab leak is most likely, they arrived at those conclusions for different reasons.

The 'lab leak theory' vs the 'natural theory'

The lab leak theory a speculation that the COVID-19 virus may have accidentally escaped from WIV in Wuhan where the virus was first recorded.

WIV has been studying coronaviruses in bats for over a decade.

The institute is a 40-minute drive from the Huanan wet market where the first cluster of infections emerged.

A classified US intelligence report, which said that three researchers at the Wuhan laboratory were treated in hospital in November 2019 just before the virus began infecting humans in the city, began circulating in US media in 2021.

However, a team of WHO-appointed scientists flew to Wuhan in early 2021 on a mission to investigate the source of the pandemic. After spending 12 days there, which included a visit to the laboratory, the team concluded the lab leak theory was "extremely unlikely".

The natural theory, on the other hand, argues the virus spread naturally from animals, without the involvement of any scientists or laboratories.

Supporters of the natural origin hypothesis say COVID-19 emerged in bats and then jumped to humans, most likely through another animal, or "intermediary host".

That idea was backed by the WHO report, which said it was "likely to very likely" that COVID-19 had made it to humans through an intermediate host.

This hypothesis was widely accepted at the start of the pandemic. However, till now scientists have not found a virus in either bats or another animal that matches the genetic make-up of COVID-19, leading some to doubt the theory.

Why is the Energy Department's finding significant?

The Energy Department oversees a network of 17 national laboratories, some of which conduct advanced bio research.

According to New York Times, the agency, rather than relying on conventional intelligence operations, leverages this lab network to gather information.

How do labs such as WIV function?

Labs like WIV are designated Biosafety Level 4 (BSL-4) by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which means they work with dangerous and highly transmissible diseases for which there are no vaccines or treatments. They are housed in buildings with controlled airflow and state-of-the-art equipment.

According to a Reuters report, in order to keep deadly viruses from escaping, each lab uses negative air flow and dedicated exhaust systems. Workers wear full-body air-supplied suits.

The lab workers wear disposable jumpsuits and powered respirators in addition to scrubs, shoes, shoe covers, and double gloves.

Though most Level 4 labs are operated by governments, some are privately operated. Labs whose experiments on dangerous pathogens are funded by the government must follow specific rules to keep the microbes from escaping, but those rules are not enforceable for researchers working with private funds.

The number of Level 4 labs have grown over the years to 52 globally, including one in India ― the National Institute of Virology, Pune.

What is China's stance?

China, which has placed limits on investigations by the World Health Organisation (WHO), has disputed that the virus could have leaked from one of its labs and has suggested it emerged outside China.

"The origin of the novel coronavirus is a scientific issue and should not be politicised," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a press briefing.

Workers in that lab told the WHO team that there were no incidents or mishaps that could have unleashed a virus. Chinese authorities have repeatedly disputed that the virus could have leaked from one of China’s labs and suggested it emerged outside the country.

Given the massive human toll of the pandemic, most scientists are calling for international cooperation in crafting research standards.