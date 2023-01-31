Taslima Nasreen consented for hip replacement surgery: Apollo Hospitals on forced surgery claim by author

Apollo Hospitals on January 31 refuted allegations of forcing a hip replacement surgery on exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen, saying the operation was agreed and formally consented upon by her.

“The patient had reported to the hospital with a history of a fall which had left her immobilised. The treating consultant, an able and experienced surgeon with over three decades of experience in the field, diagnosed the condition using prescribed diagnostic and work up tools,” an official spokesperson from Apollo told Moneycontrol.

In a series of tweets, Nasreen blamed Apollo hospitals for botched hip replacement, alleging that the treating doctor advised her hip replacement surgery, while she complained of pain in the knee.

Apollo hospital, however, said that the treating consultant recommended Nasreen to undergo hip replacement surgery after looking her medical condition and age.

“This was agreed and formally consented upon by the patient. The surgery was successfully completed, and the patient was discharged as per protocol,” the official said.

Apollo hospital's official said Nasreen has been told to follow the advice upon discharge, including physiotherapy in order to ensure her full and safe recovery. “Unfortunately, this is not being followed. We strongly urge her to continue with the treatment advice which is as per national and international evidence based protocols,” the official said. Nasreen has claimed that the hospital charged over Rs 7.42 lakh for the surgery. Levelling serious allegations against Apollo Hospital and treating doctor, Dr Yatinder Kharbanda, the exiled author said she wasn't allowed to take a second opinion before the surgery was conducted.

Ayushman Kumar Covers health and pharma for MoneyControl.