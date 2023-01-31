 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Taslima Nasreen consented for hip replacement surgery: Apollo Hospitals on forced surgery claim by author

Ayushman Kumar
Jan 31, 2023 / 06:16 PM IST

In a series of tweets, the exiled author blamed Apollo hospitals for botched hip replacement, alleging that the treating doctor advised her hip replacement surgery, while she complained of pain in knee.

Apollo Hospitals on January 31 refuted allegations of forcing a hip replacement surgery on exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen, saying the operation was agreed and formally consented upon by her.

“The patient had reported to the hospital with a history of a fall which had left her immobilised. The treating consultant, an able and experienced surgeon with over three decades of experience in the field, diagnosed the condition using prescribed diagnostic and work up tools,” an official spokesperson from Apollo told Moneycontrol.

In a series of tweets, Nasreen blamed Apollo hospitals for botched hip replacement, alleging that the treating doctor advised her hip replacement surgery, while she complained of pain in the knee.

Apollo hospital, however, said that the treating consultant recommended Nasreen to undergo hip replacement surgery after looking her medical condition and age.

“This was agreed and formally consented upon by the patient. The surgery was successfully completed, and the patient was discharged as per protocol,” the official said.