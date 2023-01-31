English
    Taslima Nasreen consented for hip replacement surgery: Apollo Hospitals on forced surgery claim by author

    In a series of tweets, the exiled author blamed Apollo hospitals for botched hip replacement, alleging that the treating doctor advised her hip replacement surgery, while she complained of pain in knee.

    Ayushman Kumar
    January 31, 2023 / 06:16 PM IST
    Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen said Apollo hospital forced hip replacement on her.

    Apollo Hospitals on January 31 refuted allegations of forcing a hip replacement surgery on exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen, saying the operation was agreed and formally consented upon by her.

    “The patient had reported to the hospital with a history of a fall which had left her immobilised. The treating consultant, an able and experienced surgeon with over three decades of experience in the field, diagnosed the condition using prescribed diagnostic and work up tools,” an official spokesperson from Apollo told Moneycontrol.


    In a series of tweets, Nasreen blamed Apollo hospitals for botched hip replacement, alleging that the treating doctor advised her hip replacement surgery, while she complained of pain in the knee.