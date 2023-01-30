Sun Pharma acquires 3 brands to strengthen anti-inflammatory portfolio

Sun Pharma said on January 30 that it had acquired three drug brands from Mumbai-based Aksigen Hospital to strengthen its anti-inflammatory portfolio.

Disperzyme, Disperzyme-CD and Phlogam have been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for post-operative inflammation in patients undergoing minor surgery and dental procedures, Sun Pharma said in a release.

The addition of Disperzyme and Phlogam would further strengthen the company's anti-inflammatory portfolio. "This systemic enzyme therapy combination is being used to control edema and it speeds up the healing process. In a comparative clinical trial in India, the brands provided significantly better control and resolution of post-operative pain and inflammation,” Kirti Ganorkar, CEO-India business, Sun Pharma, said.

According to the pharma firm, Disperzyme and Phlogam are the first enzyme-bioflavonoid combination of Trypsin, Bromelain and Rutoside (“TBR”) to complete a clinical study in India and get DCGI approval.

The brands were registered and launched in India by Aksigen in 2013. As per the IQVIA November 2022 data, the overall market of proteolytic enzyme for healing, pain and edema in India is around Rs 500 crore. At 1.11 pm, the stock was trading at Rs 1,046.80 on the National Stock Exchange, up 0.33 percent from the previous close.

Ayushman Kumar Covers health and pharma for MoneyControl.