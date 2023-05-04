Sleep myths debunked: Falling asleep immediately, at any place, any time, is healthy?

Disruption of sound sleep is not favourable under any condition, diseased or healthy

Does your day begin with ‘snooze’ing alarm clocks or dismissing one of the many alarms you added (each 5 minutes apart) to help you wake up on time? Doing so can be counterproductive, and here's why.

We've all heard it before: "Don't waste your time sleeping"? This frequently used jibe is nothing but a myth. Studies have shown that sufficient sleep is essential for adequate growth and development of an individual's intellect. Several researchers have vouched for a good night's sleep and concluded that it can keep one healthy and boost one's mood.

Sleeping is divided into two phases - REM (Rapid Eye Movement) or paradoxical sleep and non-REM (Non-Rapid Eye Movement) or slow wave sleep. During REM sleep, the eyes move rapidly but don't send visual information to the brain. The same doesn't happen during non-REM sleep. The cycle, consisting of these phases lasts for 70-90 minutes, is repeated 2-3 times. The circadian, the sleep-wake cycle, maintained by the hypothalamus, is responsible for when we fall asleep. Let's debunk a few prevalent myths about sleep.

Myth: Falling asleep immediately, at any place, any time of the day, is healthy

Fact: This may be an indication of sleep deficiency or chronic deprivation of adequate rest. Constantly feeling sleepy during the day may also be due to obstructive sleep apnea - daytime sleepiness that can occur regardless of ample opportunities to sleep and cannot be explained by other conditions. Somnolence, or drowsiness, may also be due to underlying diseases or excessive exertion. Falling asleep anytime can be a sign of morbidity rather than health.

Myth: Merely closing your eyes while on the bed is as cathartic as sleeping

Fact: Brain functioning is vastly different during wakefulness as opposed to the REM (Rapid Eye Movement) phase of sleep. Nocturnal decrease in the body temperature while sleeping is not observed when one has only shut one's eyelids in an effort to 'rest'. Cognitive abilities, cardiovascular and endocrine functions, along with metabolic activities, are also different while sleeping.

Myth: Keeping more than one alarm after 'snooze'ing the first few is the way to wake up

Fact: Disruption of sound sleep is not favourable under any condition, diseased or healthy. This may lead to a fragmented sleeping pattern, resulting in a drop in mental flexibility and causes subjective mood. Thus, it is advised to have one alarm and refrain from 'snooze'ing consecutive ones in an (often futile) effort to wake up on time.

Myth: The brain becomes inactive once you fall asleep

Fact: Though some popular memes refer to sleep as 'death with benefits', referring to how one can avoid life's troubles for a few hours by sleeping, it does not necessarily mean the brain isn't doing its job. On reading an EEG (Electroencephalogram - used for recording brain activity), it is noted that activity of the neurons in the midbrain, pons, and medulla (parts of the brainstem) becomes slow, and the brain waves increase in amplitude. The neurons are fired rapidly, neurotoxic waste is expelled and muscle tone is lost during the REM phase.

Myth: Retiring from a long day at work with alcohol can induce sound sleep

Fact: Consumption of spirits before bed may reduce the time required to fall asleep but will pose a problem later at night. Alcohol delays the onset of REM depending on the type and dose and can also worsen the symptoms of obstructive sleep apnea. Steering clear of this myth and avoiding liqueur at night is recommended.