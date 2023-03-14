 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sleep disturbance linked with higher dementia risk: Study

PTI
Mar 14, 2023 / 03:43 PM IST

.The research, published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, found a significant link between three measures of sleep disturbance and the risk for developing dementia, a neurodegenerative disease.

The study included only people who were dementia-free at baseline in 2011. (Representational image)

Use of sleep medication and inability to fall asleep quickly are associated with an increased risk of developing dementia over a 10 year period, according to a study.

The research, published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, found a significant link between three measures of sleep disturbance and the risk for developing dementia, a neurodegenerative disease.

The researchers associate sleep-initiation insomnia (trouble falling asleep within 30 minutes) and sleep medication use with higher risk for developing dementia.

They also found that people who reported having sleep-maintenance insomnia (trouble falling back to sleep after waking) were less likely to develop dementia over the course of the study.