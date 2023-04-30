 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsHealth

Pharmexcil suspends membership of Safe Formulations over alleged Tramadol smuggling

Ayushman Kumar
Apr 30, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST

The firm had told the government body that it will reply by April 28 but didn't respond hence their membership has been suspended

Representative image

Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council (Pharmexcil), an arm of the Union Ministry of Commerce, has suspended the membership of Guntur-based drug maker, Safe Formulations, which was allegedly found to be part of the Tramadol smuggling syndicate by the Customs department.

The firm had told the government body that it will reply by April 28 but didn't respond hence its membership has been suspended.

Tramadol, a banned psychotropic substance in India is used as a painkiller.

The export body's action came after the Andhra Pradesh-based pharma company failed to provide the details of the licensees to whom they supplied the Tramadol tablets along with the importers' names and contact.