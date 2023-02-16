 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pfizer cites positive results on migraine treatment

AFP
Feb 16, 2023 / 11:37 PM IST

Pfizer said the study, which has been peer-reviewed and published in the Lancet Neurology journal, showed the company's drug zavegepant had proven to be "effective in the acute treatment" of migraines and had few apparent side effects.

The positive feedback thus far would appear to validate a strategic choice by Pfizer to acquire zavegepant last year for some $10 billion from developer Biohaven, along with other migraine treatments from the firm.

US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has obtained positive results in late-stage testing for a nasal spray designed to treat migraines, a study showed Thursday.

The treatment for a condition generally tackled hitherto with orally taken medicines was double-blind tested on a sample of 1,405 people, with half taking a single spray dose and the remainder receiving a placebo.

The spray was found to reduce pain significantly when assessed two hours after the onset of a migraine, which as well as causing often severe headache can bring symptoms including nausea and sensitivity to light or noise.