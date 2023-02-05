Pervez Musharraf had amyloidosis. 8 facts about the rare disease

Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan's former military ruler, died aged 79 in Dubai, after a long illness on February 5. He had been suffering from amyloidosis, a rare disease that affects the heart, kidneys and liver. Last year, his family had announced that he was in the advanced stages of the disease, where recovery wasn't possible

Here are some facts about the condition that plagued Musharraf:

- Amyloidosis causes abnormal protein build-up in organs and tissues, which impairs their functioning. Such deposits can happen in the brain, kidneys, heart and spleen. Patients can experience it in one or several organs.

- It can happen because of a gene mutation and can be a primary as well as secondary health condition. In some cases, its causes can be unknown.