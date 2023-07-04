One in three feel increase in stress levels after pandemic in India: Saridon Headache Survey

In the last one year, slightly higher proportion of women (87%) have experienced stress post-pandemic than 84% of men

One in three persons in India felt that their stress levels have increased post-pandemic, according to a report.

This was revealed in the New Saridon Headache Survey released on July 4.

The report also said that 93 percent of respondents who experienced headaches reported a noticeable increase due to elevated stress levels.

Financial problems and work pressure were identified as major stressors for both working and nonworking populations. Health issues and family conflicts were the other commonly identified stress factors.

Among the tier 1 towns, Mumbai is the only city with over 90 percent incidence of headache. Among tier 2 towns, 99 percent in Ahmedabad and Bhubaneshwar claimed that they experienced headache, followed by Madurai (96 percent).

People aged between 26 and 35 years reported marginally higher stress levels (87 percent) than people of 36-45 years age who claimed an 86 percent incidence of headache.

“The latest report underscores the significant relationship between stress and headaches, particularly in a post-pandemic era where consumers have now started to focus on self-care as a vital aspect of their well-being,” said Sandeep Verma, Country Head, Bayer Consumer Health India in a press statement.

The study commissioned by HANSA Research included 5,310 respondents from 20 urban cities, in key tier 1 and tier 2 towns across 15 states of people aged between 22 and 45.