Nigerian health agency finds fatal toxins in India-based Synecare's Paracetamol suspension

A batch of oral Paracetamol Suspension manufactured by Mumbai-based Synecare has been found to contain toxins, Nigerian health agency -- National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) – said in a notification on June 17.

NAFDAC has notified the public about the “substandard paracetamol suspension PARA CLEAR SUSPENSION 125 received from Liberian Medicine and Health Product Regulatory Authority for laboratory testing in the NAFDAC Central Drug Control Laboratory (CDCL)”.

Para Clear Suspension 125 Paracetamol oral suspension BP 125mg / 5ml is manufactured by SyneCare Mumbai and is imported by BVM Pharmaceutical, Liberia, which too found contamination in batch number L220008 of the medicine, the notification stated.

Liberia has confiscated 250 cartons of Para Clear after laboratory tests showed it contains toxic ethylene glycol, Bloomberg reported. The product manufactured in January 2022 and set to expire in December 2024 has also failed requirement for acute oral toxicity, killing five laboratory animals on which it was tested.

According to the notification issued by the Nigerian government, diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol are toxic to humans when consumed and can prove fatal. Toxic effects can include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, inability to pass urine, headache, altered mental state, and acute kidney injury which may lead to death.

Notably, Paracetamol Suspension is a common drug used to treat mild to moderate aches, including headache, toothache, sore throat, and menstrual cramps. It is also used to tame fever and as an adjunctive treatment to relieve symptoms of cold and flu.