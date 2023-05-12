Mother's Day 2023: 5 health check-ups for your mom to gift her a longer, healthier life

This Mother’s Day, give her the greatest gift of them all — good health (Image: Canva) (Representational Image)

A handmade card, a rose, or half-burnt breakfast in bed… As kids, we all used to give the simplest, sometimes even weirdest (read adorable) gifts to our moms on Mother’s Day, which they always used to accept wholeheartedly. The gifts got better and bigger with passing time but the intention behind them has remained the same — to give them back the unconditional love they always shower on us. But as we are growing up, our mothers are growing older too. This Mother’s Day, give her the greatest gift of them all — good health.

We have curated a list of some essential tests that every woman must take after the age of 30.

Pap smear and pelvic examination

A Pap smear test is done to examine the cells of a woman’s cervix to understand the risk of cervical cancer — a form of cancer that is highly treatable if detected early. A pelvic examination, on the other hand, helps check the health of your entire reproductive system, including your vagina, ovaries, fallopian tubes, uterus, vulva, and cervix. These two tests come highly recommended at least once every three years for women of 21 years and above.

Mammogram

According to the World Health Organization, breast cancer is the most common cancer among women worldwide. And so, it is recommended for every woman of 40 years and above to get a mammogram done to detect the onset of breast cancer. If your mother has a family history of women suffering from breast cancer, she may need to start this test earlier in life. Apart from this, women should also keep a close watch on the development of their breasts and do monthly self-examinations.

Thyroid Test

Women are more likely to suffer from an overactive (hyperthyroidism) or underactive (hypothyroidism) thyroid gland. Thyroid diseases can lead to hormonal imbalance, which in turn causes many other health problems. There are three ways to diagnose a thyroid problem — blood test, imaging test, and physical examination. If your mother has symptoms like abnormally fast heartbeat, anxiety, weight gain, insomnia, and fatigue, it is important to get this test done.

Blood Pressure Test

If your mother is already suffering from health conditions such as diabetes, kidney disease or heart problems, the doctor may recommend more frequent testing of blood pressure. But every woman must get it checked at least twice a year. A blood pressure test measures the pressure in the arteries as the heart pumps, and may be done as a part of a routine health checkup or as a separate screening for hypertension.

Lipid Panel Test

A lipid panel test is important to determine the cholesterol and triglyceride levels. High cholesterol levels can mean clogged arteries and eventually, heart ailments. Since high cholesterol levels don’t have any significant symptoms, the only way to detect the issue is through this test. It is recommended to everyone over the age of 20 years, at least once in five years. If your mother has a family history of heart diseases, obesity, or diabetes, she may need to get this test done more frequently.