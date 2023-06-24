Man found 'pregnant' with twin for 36 years due to rare medical condition

In 1999, the disorder started to impact Sanju Bhagat's overall body when the bulge of his stomach started pressing against his diaphragm. (Photo credit: twitter.com/Ateensdairy).

A 60-year-old man from Nagpur who has been living with a bulging stomach for 36 years was found to be pregnant with his twin in a rare medical condition.

A report in The Daily Star stated that the person, who was identified as Sanju Bhagat, was diagnosed with a medical condition called "fetus in fetu" which is also known as "vanishing twin syndrome". In this medical condition, one of the twins inside the person dies during pregnancy and is reabsorbed.

When Bhagat was young, his belly was unlike that of any other kid and was abnormally bulged. While it was ignored at the stage in his life, the condition began to worsen when his belly started to grow alarmingly in his 20s.

Bhagat found it difficult to make ends meet and hence continued to work with the medical condition to take care of his family.

In 1999, the disorder started to impact his overall body when the bulge of his stomach started pressing against his diaphragm, which made it tough for him to breathe. Eventually, Bhagat was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai.

The report stated that the doctors cut open his stomach to take out what they believed was a cancer, but instead found a human being within his stomach.

"He just put his hand inside, and he said there are a lot of bones inside," a doctor, as per History Defined, said.

"First, one limb came out, then another limb came out. Then some parts of the genitalia, some parts of the hair, some limbs, jaws, limbs, and hair.

We were horrified. We were confused and amazed... To my surprise and horror, I could shake hands with someone inside. It was a bit shocking for me," the doctor added.