Indian man is world's first human to be infected with deadly plant fungus: report

Moneycontrol News
Mar 31, 2023 / 11:06 AM IST

The patient, a plant mycologist by profession, was working with decaying material, mushrooms and various plant fungi for a long time.

A CT scan of the Kolkata patient showed the presence of a right paratracheal abscess. (www.sciencedirect.com)

A man in Kolkata caught a disease caused by a plant fungus, in what doctors believe is the first case of human infection by the microorganism. The doctors said this demonstrates the crossover of plant pathogen into humans when working in close contact with plant fungi.

A 61-year-old man visited the outpatient department of Consultant Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals in Kolkata with complaints of hoarseness of voice, cough, recurrent pharyngitis, fatigue, difficulty in swallowing and anorexia for three months, said doctors in the journal Medical Mycology Case Reports.

He had no history of diabetes, HIV infection, renal or any chronic disease, immunosuppressive drug intake, or trauma. The patient, a plant mycologist by profession, was working with decaying material, mushrooms and various plant fungi for a long time as part of his research activities, doctors said.

While his chest X-ray showed a normal result, a CT scan of his neck showed the presence of a right paratracheal abscess.