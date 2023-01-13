 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Killer Cough Syrup: Marion Biotech used untested ingredients procured from unapproved vendors

Ayushman Kumar
Jan 13, 2023 / 03:09 PM IST

The firm had not even tested the ingredient properly for the presence of the contaminants diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, before using it to manufacture the cough syrups.

Marion Biotech, the Noida-based pharma company linked to the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan, procured active ingredients used in its cough syrups from an unapproved vendor, investigations have revealed.

According to officials, Marion Biotech has three approved vendors — a Korean firm, Manali Petrochemicals from Chennai, and another Hapur-based company — that supply ingredients. However, it procured propylene glycol from an unapproved supplier, Delhi’s Maya Chemtech.

“Marion Biotech didn’t procure the excipients used in manufacturing the cough syrups from any of the three approved vendors. The supplier which provided them the excipient for drug production was an unapproved one,” said an official investigating the matter.

``We suspect that the propylene glycol used in the product didn’t conform to standards specified in Indian Pharmacopoeia (I.P.), British Pharmacopoeia (B.P.), and United States Pharmacopeia (U.S.P.),” he added, on condition of anonymity.

It has also been found that the sampling of excipients supplied by the unapproved vendor was not done properly, before using it to manufacture drugs, the official added.