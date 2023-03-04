Joe Biden had a cancerous lesion removed: 7 facts about it

A routine check-up of US President Joe Biden revealed that he had a cancerous growth, which was successfully removed in February, his physician said on March 3.

The lesion was found to be basal cell carcinoma, that is much less harmful as compared to skin cancers like squamous cell carcinoma and melanoma.

Here are seven things to know about the slow-growing cancer:

- Basal cell carcinoma (BCC) is the most common and prevalent type of skin cancer, according to the New York-based Skin Cancer Foundation. Just within the United States, 3.6 million cases are detected every year.