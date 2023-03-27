 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsHealth

Indian Immunologicals gets DCGI nod to manufacture Measles-Rubella Vaccine in India

Ayushman Kumar
Mar 27, 2023 / 06:55 PM IST

The Hyderabad based company partnered with a Vietnamese firm to manufacture the MR vaccine. India saw over 8700 cases of measles; highest in last years, with maximum cases being reported from Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Representative Image

Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL), a Hyderabad-based company, on March 27, announced that it had received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India to manufacture the Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccine in the country.

IIL partnered with Vietnam-based Polyvac, the Center for Research and Production of Vaccines and Biologicals, to manufacture the MR vaccine. Polyvac will supply the measles vaccine component to IIL under an exclusive agreement, while IIL will produce the rubella vaccine component to manufacture a combined MR vaccine.

This live attenuated MR vaccine is safe and effective for people aged 9 months to 49 years, and it will add to the list of several other vaccines that IIL supplies to the Universal Immunization Programme (UIP) of India.

The Union Health Ministry emphasized the importance of MR vaccines in routine immunization and campaigns, as measles is a major childhood killer disease and rubella leads to lifelong birth defects. According to government data, India witnessed a spike in measles cases last year, with 7,995 cases of measles reported in 2020 and 4,497 cases in 2021.