Indian Immunologicals gets DCGI nod to manufacture Measles-Rubella Vaccine in India

Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL), a Hyderabad-based company, on March 27, announced that it had received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India to manufacture the Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccine in the country.

IIL partnered with Vietnam-based Polyvac, the Center for Research and Production of Vaccines and Biologicals, to manufacture the MR vaccine. Polyvac will supply the measles vaccine component to IIL under an exclusive agreement, while IIL will produce the rubella vaccine component to manufacture a combined MR vaccine.

This live attenuated MR vaccine is safe and effective for people aged 9 months to 49 years, and it will add to the list of several other vaccines that IIL supplies to the Universal Immunization Programme (UIP) of India.

The Union Health Ministry emphasized the importance of MR vaccines in routine immunization and campaigns, as measles is a major childhood killer disease and rubella leads to lifelong birth defects. According to government data, India witnessed a spike in measles cases last year, with 7,995 cases of measles reported in 2020 and 4,497 cases in 2021.

The cases almost doubled in 2022, with India reporting 8,788 cases of measles. Maharashtra followed by Gujarat recorded the highest number of measles cases last year. In response to the outbreak, a special advisory was issued to all states/UTs on November 23, 2022, detailing the actions to be taken to curtail morbidity and mortality due to the measles outbreak.

In 2019, India adopted the goal of measles and rubella elimination by 2023. IIL's collaborative effort with Polyvac will help in the immunization of several million children against Measles and Rubella, thereby saving lives.

The company successfully completed all phases of vaccine development to the satisfaction of regulatory authorities in India, and this vaccine has been proven to be immunogenic and safe for people aged 9 months to 49 years through extensive human clinical trials.