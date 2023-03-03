 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India to witness very high rise in adult and children obesity

Ayushman Kumar
Mar 03, 2023 / 02:51 PM IST

The Obesity Atlas 2023 by World Obesity Federation has said that India will see a 5.2 percent rise in adult obesity, while the rate of increase in child obesity will be 9.1 percent by 2035.

The report said that childhood obesity could more than double by 2035 (Representative image)

The World Obesity Federation in its latest report has predicted that if current trends continue, more than half of the world’s population will be living with either overweight or obesity by 2035.

The Obesity Atlas 2023, published by Federation has predicted that the global economic impact of overweight and obesity will reach $4.32 trillion annually by 2035 if prevention and treatment measures do not improve.

The report said that childhood obesity could more than double by 2035 (from 2020 levels). “The rates are predicted to double among boys to 208 million (100 percent increase) and more than double among girls to 175 million (125 percent increase),” the report said.

The report further said that obesity was rising more rapidly among children than adults. “In all, over 1.5 billion adults and nearly 400 million children will be living with obesity in 12 years’ time unless significant action is taken,” it added.