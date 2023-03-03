India to witness very high rise in adult and children obesity

The World Obesity Federation in its latest report has predicted that if current trends continue, more than half of the world’s population will be living with either overweight or obesity by 2035.

The Obesity Atlas 2023, published by Federation has predicted that the global economic impact of overweight and obesity will reach $4.32 trillion annually by 2035 if prevention and treatment measures do not improve.

The report said that childhood obesity could more than double by 2035 (from 2020 levels). “The rates are predicted to double among boys to 208 million (100 percent increase) and more than double among girls to 175 million (125 percent increase),” the report said.

The report further said that obesity was rising more rapidly among children than adults. “In all, over 1.5 billion adults and nearly 400 million children will be living with obesity in 12 years’ time unless significant action is taken,” it added.

"This year's Atlas is a clear warning that by failing to address obesity today, we risk serious repercussions in the future. It is particularly worrying to see obesity rates rising fastest among children and adolescents," Prof. Louise Baur, President, World Obesity Federation, said. The World Obesity Federation has called for comprehensive national action plans to help countries act on new World Health Organization (WHO) Recommendations for the Prevention and Management of Obesity.

Economic Survey 2023: No measure sufficient to counter COVID-19 like shock, says government The report said that in 2013, WHO member states committed to halt the increase in obesity rates at 2010 levels by 2025, adding that “No country is on track to meet these targets”. Indian scenario Highlighting the Indian scenario, the projected trends in the prevalence of obesity shows that the country will see a “very high” rise (5.2 percent) in adult obesity between 2020-2035, while the rate of increase of child obesity will also be “very high" at 9.1 percent. Lower-middle income countries with large populations, such as India, Pakistan, Indonesia and Nigeria may quite quickly follow the pattern of upper-middle income countries such as Mexico, Brazil, and Turkey in seeing a rapid rise in obesity prevalence, especially among children and adolescents. It added that obesity levels were rising fastest in low and lower-middle income countries, which were least prepared respond to obesity and its consequences. The report also shows that obesity in Indian women will grow at a faster pace as compared to other group while the girls will see the lowest rate of prevalence. The Obesity Atlas has put India at 99th rank out of 183 countries in terms of Obesity-NCD preparedness rankings. The report also said that due increase in overweight population, India will witness “high” rate of impact by 1.8 percent, by 2035. “By 2035, the economic impact of overweight and obesity is estimated to be over $370 billion a year in low and lower-middle income countries alone,” report said.

