India to face 'tsunami' of chronic diseases like cancer: US-based oncologist

PTI
Jan 19, 2023 / 10:41 AM IST

.Cancer vaccines for prevention and treatment, expansion of Artificial Intelligence and data digital technology, and cancer diagnosis from liquid biopsies are among the six trends that will reshape cancer care in this century, says oncologist Dr Jame Abraham.

As per the Globocan estimates, the cancer burden worldwide is expected to be 28.4 million cases in 2040.(Image: US National Cancer Institute via Unsplash)

India will face a "tsunami" of chronic diseases such as cancer due to globalisation, growing economy, aging population and changing lifestyle, warns a leading oncologist, making it imperative for the nation to embrace technology-driven medical techniques to prevent health catastrophes in an effective manner.

Cancer vaccines for prevention and treatment, expansion of Artificial Intelligence and data digital technology, and cancer diagnosis from liquid biopsies are among the six trends that will reshape cancer care in this century, says Dr Jame Abraham, Chairman, Department of Haematology and Medical Oncology, Cleveland Clinic, Ohio, USA.

The other three trends are use of genomic profiling, evolution of gene editing technologies and next generation of immunotherapies and CAR T cell therapies, Abraham points out in an article in Manorama Year Book 2023.

"Digital technology, information technology and telehealth will narrow the gap between patients and specialists. This will also potentially enhance the availability of experts' care in remote parts of our country, including rural setting where majority of our population lives." India's biggest challenge will be how to make it affordable and accessible for millions of its people when these technologies continue to revolutionize cancer care, notes Dr Abraham.

"Due to globalisation, growing economy, aging population and changing lifestyle, India will face a tsunami of chronic diseases such as cancer," the oncologist warns.

As per the Globocan estimates, the cancer burden worldwide is expected to be 28.4 million cases in 2040, a 47 per cent rise from 2020, due to demographic changes. This may escalate by increasing risk factors associated with globalization and a growing economy.