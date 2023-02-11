Immense opportunities in health sector, says minister Mandaviya at UP summit

Stressing that there are immense opportunities to invest in the health sector, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on February 11 exhorted investors to take advantage of the decisive and double engine government.

He also appealed to the investors to realise the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to turn India into a developed nation by 2047.

The Union minister, referring to his recent visit at a meeting of the World Economic Forum, cited investors saying there that India is the best destination to invest in.

Mandaviya was addressing the sectorial session on 'healthcare through the investors lens post COVID scenario' on the second day of the three-day Global Investors Summit.

"This investors summit is taking place in Uttar Pradesh when a decisive government is at the helm, there is a Modi government at the top and a double engine government is working. Development and entrepreneurs will be encouraged and UP also has a proactive health minister," the Union minister said. He appealed to the investors to take advantage of this situation and invest in UP so that investment takes place in the country.

US sets stricter guidelines for lead in baby food. Where does India stand? He exuded confidence that with the country's GDP growth rate of 6 to 7 per cent GDP, India can become a developed country when it celebrates 100th year of Independence in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. The Union minister asked everyone to contribute so that the target is achieved. Describing Ayushman Yojna as an investment opportunity, he asked the private sector to create 50 or 100-bed hospitals with the design of Ayushman Scheme. "The government will give assured business by connecting with Ayushman Yojna which has become so robust that money is transferred in bank accounts in 10 to 15 days of raising bill. Poor get treatment and hospitals become sustainable," the Union Health minister said. "I have discussed with the World Bank about starting private hospitals so that if you start a 100-bed hospital, it will provide a long-term loan at less interest rate. An arrangement is being created so that the private sector can make a contribution in it," he added. The minister said an ecosystem is being created to attract private investment in the pharmaceutical sector as well. Stressing that private sector and individual entrepreneurs should also get opportunity in research in ICMR-created institutes of international standards, he said the government is working in this direction so that those running MSMEs are able to do research on their special products. He said there should also be efforts to lessen the dependence on imports for medical devices which today stands at 65 percent, adding that medical colleges are being set up in all 75 districts of UP. The session was also addressed by Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Brajesh Pathak who said the state is ready to play an active role in the health sector and assured the investors of all possible help.

