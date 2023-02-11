English
    Immense opportunities in health sector, says minister Mandaviya at UP summit

    Mansukh Mandaviya was addressing the sectorial session on 'healthcare through the investors lens post COVID scenario' on the second day of the three-day Global Investors Summit.

    PTI
    February 11, 2023 / 04:07 PM IST
    Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

    Stressing that there are immense opportunities to invest in the health sector, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on February 11 exhorted investors to take advantage of the decisive and double engine government.

    He also appealed to the investors to realise the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to turn India into a developed nation by 2047.

    The Union minister, referring to his recent visit at a meeting of the World Economic Forum, cited investors saying there that India is the best destination to invest in.

    Mandaviya was addressing the sectorial session on 'healthcare through the investors lens post COVID scenario' on the second day of the three-day Global Investors Summit.