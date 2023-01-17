Hyderabad-based MSN Group launches generic tablet for advanced breast cancer therapy

Hyderabad-based MSN Group on January 17 announced that it has launched the 'world’s first' generic Palbociclib tablets, 75mg, 100mg and 125mg for advanced breast cancer therapy under the brand name 'PALBOREST.' The price of the tablet will start from Rs 214.29.

While there are a few other companies that have launched or are set to launch Palbociclib in capsule dosage form, MSN Group claimed that it has taken the lead in developing the drug in tablet formulation, which is in line with the innovator Palbace tablets. Palbociclib is approved by the US FDA, Europe's EMA and India's CDSCO in combination with hormonal therapies for patients with hormone receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor-negative locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

The tablets will be priced at Rs 257.14 /tablet for 125mg, Rs 233.28/tablet for 100mg, Rs 214.29/tablet for 75mg, respectively.

The company also mentioned that the tablet dosage form offers a distinct advantage over the capsule dosage form as they can be taken with or without food. These tablets can be co-administered with proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) or antacids. The tablet formulation does not contain lactose (dairy) or gelatin, which also contributes to the efficacy of the drug.

Further, Palborest comes in a patient-compliant pack of three strips of seven tablets each to meet the recommended three-weeks on, 1-week off treatment schedule.

MSN Group commented, "Breast cancer being the leading cancer affecting Indian women today, we at MSN Group believe that the launch of PALBORESTat an affordable price can be of succour to those impacted by advanced breast cancer." Recently, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories said it has acquired the trademark rights for breast cancer drug PRIMCYV from Pfizer Products India for use in the Indian market, offering hopes of a cheaper and more accessible treatment as the country sees a rise in the disease. Breast cancer is now the most common cancer among women. Nearly four out of 10 women diagnosed with breast cancer succumbed to the disease in India in 2020, government data show.

