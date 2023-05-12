How to prep for a healthy diet: A beginner's guide to eating healthy if you don't have time to cook

If time is your biggest obstacle, go for make-ahead meals (like any casserole dish) that are completely cooked beforehand and just need to be reheated (Image: Canva)

Healthy eating can drop by the wayside quite easily when you are juggling a busy work schedule as well as lots of other responsibilities at home. Meal prep is the best way to save time while making sure you're eating right.

Consistency is key when it comes to eating healthy. But who’s got the time these days to whip up wholesome, nutritious meals three times a day, seven days a week? Sure, some may find the time in hand for that much cooking, but more often than not, people fall back into old routines of “grabbing something on the go” when getting late and that most means something unhealthy. Solution? Meal prep!

Health-conscious peeps around the world are swearing by the concept of meal prepping to save time and keep themselves on track. It simply means preparing meals and snacks in batches ahead of time, to make healthy eating easier during your busier days. The trick lies in strategic planning that suits your unique schedule and lifestyle. Meal prep can range from simply getting smoothie packs ready for everyday breakfast to cooking complete dinners for the week ahead. There is no one right way to meal prep — it's about what works best for you.

However, here are certain steps that can help you start meal prepping without much hassle:

Step 1: Pick the best method for you

There are different meal prep methods that you must pick from, depending upon your cooking style and schedule. If time is your biggest obstacle, go for make-ahead meals (like any casserole dish) that are completely cooked beforehand and just need to be reheated. Batch cooking is preparing multiple batches of a single recipe to be portioned out and frozen for meals in the weeks to come. If your focus is on achieving particular health goals, prepare individual portioned meals like overnight oats or salad jars portioned into single-serving containers. Last but not the least, you can prep ready-to-use ingredients, like chopped onions or shredded cheese, if you believe in preparation but still wish to cook in real time.

Pick a day and dedicate a time slot during which you will only be preparing meals so that it becomes routine (Image: Canva)

Step 2: Make a plan

Have your game plan ready. Pick a day and dedicate a time slot during which you will only be preparing meals so that it becomes routine. Go for Sunday if your weekdays are packed. Next, decide on well-rounded, easy recipes and prepare a menu. Keep things simple, stick to ingredients that can be locally produced or sourced. Avoid making one meal two weeks in a row.

Step 3: Shop what you need

Once you know what you are going to cook in the coming days, grocery shopping gets easier and faster too. Stock your pantry with all the staples to simplify meal prepping. Check for your storage containers too.

Step 4: Prep, stock, and store

Finally, it’s time to get to work. Crank up some music or put on a fun podcast. You can even involve your significant other or invite a friend/family member over to join you in the process. Preheat your oven and get the ingredients ready. Begin preparing the foods that take the longest cooking times. If two recipes require the same ingredients, prep twice the amount and divide to save time. Once your food is cooked, cooled, and transferred into airtight containers, it should last about three to four days in the refrigerator and around two to three in the freezer. Label and date containers, and set reminders to consume frozen foods within the decided time period.