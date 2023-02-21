 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Centre releases first tranche under PLI scheme for pharma industry; four companies get boost

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Feb 21, 2023 / 05:17 PM IST

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited, Biocon Limited, Strides Pharma Science Limited and Premier Medical Corporation Private Limited have been granted the incentives in the first phase

The Department of Pharmaceuticals under the Union government, on February 17, released the first tranche of incentives under the Product Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme of pharmaceuticals amounting to Rs 166 crore to four selected applicants.

The companies which are set to be benefitted under the scheme in the first phase include Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited, Biocon Limited, Strides Pharma Science Limited and Premier Medical Corporation Private Limited.

The total financial outlay under this PLI scheme, launched in 2021, is Rs 15,000 crore over a period of six years and so far, 55 applicants have been selected under the scheme, including 20 Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The financial year of 2022-2023 being the first year of production for the PLI Scheme, DoP has earmarked Rs 690 crore as the budget outlay.