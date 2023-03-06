 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
A lingering cough, occasional fever: All about the H3N2 flu sweeping across India

Moneycontrol News
Mar 06, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST

As the H3N2 subtype of Influenza A continues to spread throughout India, causing a lingering cough and occasional fever, experts from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) warn that it has resulted in more hospitalizations than other subtypes

(Representative Image)

Owing to the rapid spread of the flu, the sales of various medications, such as bronchial cough syrups, anti-allergy medicines, and paracetamol tablets, have gone up by more than 25% in cities like Delhi.

H3N2 Flu: Key things you should know about the influenza virus

-As per ICMR, upper respiratory infections accompanied by fever are being observed in people, possibly exacerbated by air pollution. In addition, common symptoms include coughing, nausea, vomiting, sore throat, body aches, and diarrhea.