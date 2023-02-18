 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What is flesh-eating infection, that recently killed an 11-year-old in US?

Moneycontrol News
Feb 18, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST

Cases of the infection have been on the rise in Florida, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

What causes the deadly infection? (Representational image)

An 11-year-old in the US has died from a flesh-eating infection, that developed after he injured himself on a treadmill, Fox News reported.

The boy, a healthy fifth-grader from Florida, had twisted his ankle on the treadmill. Days after his injury, his family noticed his entire leg covered in red and purple patches. The child was taken to an ICU, where doctors said his strep infection turned into flesh-eating bacteria. The infection caused a swelling in his brain, leading to his death.

Florida has witnessed a rise in cases of flesh-eating bacteria, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, that hit in September 2022. As of this week, there were 65 cases of the infection and 11 deaths linked to it in the state, according to AP. In 2021, there were 34 cases and 10 deaths.

Here are some facts about the infection: 