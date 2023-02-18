What is flesh-eating infection, that recently killed an 11-year-old in US?

What causes the deadly infection? (Representational image)

An 11-year-old in the US has died from a flesh-eating infection, that developed after he injured himself on a treadmill, Fox News reported.

The boy, a healthy fifth-grader from Florida, had twisted his ankle on the treadmill. Days after his injury, his family noticed his entire leg covered in red and purple patches. The child was taken to an ICU, where doctors said his strep infection turned into flesh-eating bacteria. The infection caused a swelling in his brain, leading to his death.

Florida has witnessed a rise in cases of flesh-eating bacteria, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, that hit in September 2022. As of this week, there were 65 cases of the infection and 11 deaths linked to it in the state, according to AP. In 2021, there were 34 cases and 10 deaths.

Here are some facts about the infection:

- Flesh-eating infection, medically known as necrotizing fasciitis, is mostly caused by A Streptococcus bacteria. Bacteria living in water, including Vibrio vulnificus, can also lead to the infection.

- The disease goes deep into the skin, spreading aggressively and rapidly.

- Bacteria that cause flesh-eating disease can enter the body through cuts, insect bites, burns and even surgical wounds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

- Symptoms of the disease include redness, swelling and warmth on the skin that spreads rapidly, and extreme pain. In later stages, the infection can cause blisters, skin colour changes, dizziness and nausea.

- Prompt treatment is necessary because if it worsens, the disease can cause serious complications like sepsis and organ failure.

- Doctors treat flesh-eating infection with antibiotics.

- People with weaker immune systems or diabetes are at greater risk of becoming infected. If the infection spreads too far, surgery may be required to remove damaged tissue.

- The infection can be prevented by ensuring any wounds you have are clean and bandaged. Hand hygiene is also important.

(With inputs from AP)