Efforts on to launch once-a week- insulin in India by mid-2025: Novo Nordisk MD

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Mar 22, 2023 / 11:13 AM IST

Danish pharma giant working on launching Icodec. India managing director and corporate vice-president Vikram Shrotriya says the company also has a plan to launch anti-obesity drug, Wegovy, in India but it may not happen very soon.

Novo Nordisk, which is known for making drugs to combat diabetes, haemophilia and other chronic diseases, recently marked the company’s centenary.

The need to inject insulin every day prevents many diabetic patients from going for therapy, but two years from now, the situation could change, said Vikram Shrotriya, India managing director and corporate vice-president of Danish pharma giant Novo Nordisk.

The company is looking to launch its once-a-week insulin, Icodec, in India by mid-2025.

“The biggest news in the pharmaceutical industry at present is once-a-week insulin and we are working on Icodec. We would like to launch it in India very soon,” said Shrotriya in an interaction with Moneycontrol and added that the firm is already working on the launch plans.